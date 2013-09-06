Stella McCartney x Goop Mystery Collaboration Revealed

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

We've known for awhile now that a super secret collaboration was in the works with Stella McCartney and Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop, and now the details have been revealed! The BFFs created a capsule collection for Goop that consists of classic investment pieces, including a black blazer, charcoal gray knit jumpsuit, black wool trouser, and black jeans. While they admit that the items aren’t going to blow anyone away, it's because the pieces are meant to be timeless staples that you have in your wardrobe for years to come. As to why the duo has waited so long to do a project together? Both are extremely selective about the collaborations they choose to participate in, but they loved working together! In the partnership, McCartney stuck with the designer role while Paltrow acted as a curator who tweaked the pieces. Stella McCartney x Goop is part of the Goop Collection, a shopping component of the site that offers a fluctuating selection of exclusive products to Goop readers. Prices for the collection start at $795, and it launches September 12th on goop.com, so get ready to scoop it up!

Click through the gallery to see Gwyneth Paltrow's best looks ever.

MORE:• Stella McCartney and Gwyneth Paltrow Throw a Goop Garden Party• Why You'll Love Goop's City App• Stella McCartney's 3 Style Tips to Live By