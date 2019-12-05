Stella McCartney (and Her Kids) Just Made History

As one of the world’s most well-known, well-connected, and environmentally-conscious fashion designers, it makes sense that Stella McCartney, 48, was chosen as the first designer to grace Vogue’s esteemed cover. And, as with most great accomplishments in life, McCartney didn’t do it alone. The fashion force made her Vogue cover debut cozied up with her four golden-haired children (Miller, 14, Bailey, 13, Beckett, 11, and Reiley, 9).

Despite the pace of her professional life, McCartney told the outlet she always makes time for her children and has committed to dropping them off at school five days a week. “I start at 6:30 a.m., and by the time I get to work [by bicycle], I feel like I’m literally done for the day. I’m a big hot sweaty mess, too,” she told Vogue's Hamish Bowles. “When you’ve got a job and you’ve got kids, it’s when you get to see them, and you have to wake up super early and engage in that moment. Then I try and squeeze in some exercise, and then I go to work. And I try and get back for the bookending of being a mum.”

McCartney’s is one of four Vogue covers out this month that will feature “fearless creative forces, role models, and mothers.”