Stella McCartney Hearts Bambi

Flynet;Courtesy of Stella McCartney
Joyann King
Jul 20, 2009 @ 1:00 pm

Just-released photos of Stella McCartney's latest ad campaign are one part Disney, one part high fashion. The ads feature model Sigrid Agren in McCartney's Fall/Winter 2009 collection amongst a crowd of furry (and quite famous!) friends: Bambi, Thumper, Friend Owl and Flower the Skunk. "I'm a huge Bambi fan, and the film reminds me of my mum," McCartney told WWD, "The clothes in the campaign are looking quite fierce and we wanted to contrast them with the innocence of Bambi."

