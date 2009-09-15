Stella McCartney Gets Some A-list Love at the Toronto Film Festival

It was a big day in our photo lounge when both Jennifer Garner and Naomi Watts stopped by to pose for their Toronto Film Festival portraits. While they differed in their taste in candyJen went straight for our stash of Jelly Bellys, Naomi preferred the Sour Patch Kidsthe leading ladies did show off a common love for British designer Stella McCartney. But this was no Pink/Shakira VMA double take: Jen looked sexy in a black belted Stella McCartney dress, while Naomi went fashion forward in a jumpsuit and peep toe booties by the same designer. "Isn't Stella a genius?" gushed Jen. "I'm in complete awe of her!"

