On the coattails of becoming Time magazine's most influential designer, this week marks the launch of Stella McCartney's exclusive designs for Net-a-porter.com. The 23-piece capsule collection includes fuss-free dresses and must-have accessories, including pieces under $500!.

Stella's exclusive collection, $185 - $2,495; visit net-a-porter.com.

Watch an exclusive video of Stella McCartney talking about her style and design philosophy.