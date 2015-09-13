7 Surprising Facts About Stella McCartney on Her Birthday

From Cameron Diaz to Keira Knightley, A-list celebs love wearing birthday girl Stella McCartney's designs—that much, we know. However, McCartney manages to find time to accomplish all kinds of projects on the side and there's a lot about the designer-slash-style icon that isn't often talked about. In honor of her 44th birthday, we looked beyond the red carpet to unveil seven fun facts about Stella that you likely didn't know.

1. OK, this one is a giveaway ...

In case you hadn't connected the dots, Stella's father is Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney.

2. She is environmentally conscious.

In 2013, Stella won the H&M Conscious Award, which recognizes support for humanitarian and environmental causes.

3. She gives back.

She designed an exclusive lingerie set for Breast Cancer Awareness month. And, in 2003, the charity associated with the Women's Cancer Research Fund presented Stella with the Woman of Courage Award.

4. The British Empire adores her.

In 2012, She was presented with an OBE, Order of the British Empire, award for excellence and service in the fashion industry.

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

5. She launched Meat Free Monday in the U.K.

Outside of winning royal awards for her contributions to fashion, the lifelong vegetarian—along with her dad, Paul, and her sister, Mary McCartney—started Meat Free Monday, a not-for-profit campaign which aims to raise awareness of the detrimental environmental impact of eating meat and encourage people to help slow climate change, preserve precious natural resources, and improve their healthy by having at least one meat-free day each week. Listen to Paul's song about it here:

6. Even with a famous dad, McCartney wasn’t spoiled as a kid.

Instead of choosing more lavish private schools, Paul McCartney and his wife Linda McCartney wanted their children to lead as normal a life as possible, which meant Stella and her siblings attended local state schools.

7. Stella’s life inspired her father’s work.

The name of Paul's post-Beatles band, Wings, was drawn from the inspiration he felt about the miracle of life when his wife Linda was pregnant with Stella in 1971. He said he was "thinking of angels and things like that." Aw!

