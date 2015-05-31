Steal Zac Posen's Top Summer Entertaining Tips

When it comes to hosting a summer soiree, Zac Posen doesn’t mess around. The fashion designer has become an all-around entertaining guru of sorts, from creating a #CookingWithZac hashtag for his ‘gram-worthy food snaps to launching his very own bottle of wine with Ecco Domani earlier this month. So, it’s only fitting that he has a few stylish suggestions when it comes to having guests over during the hottest months of the year.

Catching up with Posen at the Fresh Air Fund Gala in New York City on Thursday night, the designer told InStyle to kick things off fresh and summery, especially when it comes to menu planning. To start, he suggested light salads (paired with a bottle of Zac Posen Ecco Domani no doubt). To follow, serve “one course grilled,” he said. But don’t forget to keep your options well-rounded. “One thing I always have on hand is a vegetarian option,” Posen added. For dessert, “You can serve an easy, bought tart if you don’t have time to make one.”

Parting words? Posen's must-have for any rocking outdoor get-together is practical as well as fun: “Plastic cups near a pool,” he said.

RELATED: Zac Posen on the 3 Bottles of Wine that Changed His Life