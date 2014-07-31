Steal a Taste of Summer with These S'mores Push-Up Pops

Various renditions of s’mores related desserts have been cropping up this summer, but none so cute or kid-friendly as Style Me Pretty Living’s push-up pop version. The season may be past its halfway point, but, with no actual campfire required, these can work well into the colder months. Infuse pops with graham crackers, Ben and Jerry’s S’mores ice cream, and, for a true campfire touch, top the pops with browned marshmallows-no outdoors (and blood-hungry mosquitoes) needed.

Ruth Eileen

S’mores Push-Up Pops

Ingredients:1 pint Ben & Jerry’s S’mores ice cream1 cup graham cracker crumbs4 tbsp butterHershey’s chocolate barMini marshmallowsMarshmallow fluff

Tools:Push up pop containers (we found ours on amazon.com)Circle cookie cutters2 cooling racksKitchen blowtorch

Directions1. Use a large kitchen knife to slice the carton of ice cream into 1-inch thick layers. Lay each layer on a cutting board. Using a circle cookie cutter that fits inside the push pop container, cut out circles of ice cream from each layer (you’ll need 2 per push pop). If the ice cream starts melting as you work, just pop the cutting board in the freezer for 15 mins until it hardens up. Set ice cream circles in the freezer until push pop assembly.2. Melt butter in a small bowl and mix in graham cracker crumbs.3. Spread a layer of mini marshmallows on a metal baking tray and use the blowtorch to brown the tops (or you can brown them under the broiler).4. Stack cooling racks on top of each other and place push pop containers in the top one so that they stay upright as you fill them.5. Fill each push pop container with a spoonful of graham cracker mixture (pressing into an even layer), then an ice cream circle. Use a wet paper towel to wipe the sides of the container to remove any ice cream trails. Then fill with a spoonful of marshmallow fluff (pressing into an even layer), then a layer of graham cracker, and another ice cream circle. Top with 2 squares of Hershey’s chocolate and a layer of browned marshmallows. Place in the freezer for 30 minutes, then enjoy!

