Steal the Look: The Bling Ring's Katie Chang Wears a Subtle Smoky Eye

For the leader of The Bling Ring gang, one could expect Katie Chang to opt for the ultimate bad girl smoky eye, but in real life, her makeup taste is more subtle. "Katie is a super-cool young lady. She wanted to play up her green eyes, but still wanted to look like herself," said her makeup artist Nick Barose, who created her look for the film's New York City screening. "We literally did this eye in under five minutes!" Barose applied Laura Mercier's Caviar Stick Eye Color ($24; lauramercier.com) directly to the star's lids, smudged it slightly, and cleaned up around the edges with a pointed cotton swab. He then used Orlane's Highlighter Care Brush ($40; orlane.com) to give her brows a subtle contour. "Dabbing the highlighter on the brow bone is a quick, easy way to make the shadow pop without doing a complicated technique," he added. Soft, sexy, and easy to create -- could this look be any more perfect for summer?

