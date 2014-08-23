Steal Jessica Alba's Brigitte Bardot-Inspired Beauty Look

When it comes to fashion and beauty, Jessica Alba is red carpet gold. She manages to pull off one bombshell look after another but all the while pushing the envelope with new trends. This past week, the actress attended the premiere of her newest flick Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, the hotly anticipated sequel to to 2005’s Sin City, in which she reprises her role as Nancy, an exotic dancer who's out for revenge following the death of love interest Detective John Hartigan (Bruce Willis).

To complement Alba's figure-hugging royal blue Versace gown, makeup artist Monika Blunder was inspired by a "sexy modern" take on Brigitte Bardot. Blunder especially worked Bardot signatures such as “gorgeous winged eyeliner and a nude lip." First, she applied Chanel's Hydra Beauty Serum as a base, adding "radiance and glow to her skin," then blended in the brand’s Vitalumière Aqua Ultra-Light Skin Perfecting Sunscreen Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15 in 40 Beige with a foundation brush.

For Alba's enviable cheekbones, Blunder contoured using Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Color SPF 15 in No.50 with a hint of Chanel Le Blush Crème de Chanel in Révélation, a pink creamy hue, to cheeks. The insider's trick? "To add some luminosity to the face I used this gorgeous new product, Chanel Limited Edition Dentelle Précieuse Illuminating Powder, only on the upper cheekbones," Blunder said.

Chanel’s Quadra Eyeshadow in Smoky Eyes gave Alba her retro eye makeup for the night. As Blunder explains, "I started off with the lower left silver color all over the eye, then I applied the upper left white color in the socket of the eye. To define the outer socket, I added the lower right black color for more drama.” A true '60s look wouldn't be complete without winged-out liner (Chanel's Automatic Liquid Eyeliner in Noir), which Blunder extended to "the inner corners by the tear duct to really give it that 60’s Brigitte Bardot vibe." The finishing touch: three coats of Chanel Le Volume de Chanel Mascara in Noir for extra drama, naturally.

Click here to see more red carpet looks from the premiere of Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.