11 Head-Turning Summer Skirts

Spring is in full swing and as we transition into summer, it's the perfect time of year to step into (and perhaps twirl Lupita-style in) a flirty summer skirt. Traditionally, when you think of warm-weather skirts, dainty eyelets, pastel hues, light-as-air fabrics, and thigh-grazing silhouettes may come to mind. This season, the offerings are just as airy but a bit moodier—and frankly, way more badass. After jungle-inspired prints stormed the spring 2015 runways, bold prints (both floral and abstract) in deep yet vibrant colors were splashed across this year's midi styles. And while the midi length is certainly nothing new, our eyes are on the straight-line midi (like the Elle Sasson style above, $595, shopbop.com), which delivers a much more sophisticated message. Keep scrolling to shop 10 more statement summer skirts.

Courtesy

1. Raoul, $270; raoul.com. 2. Warehouse, $68; warehouse.com. 3. River Island, $100; riverisland.com. 4. L.K. Bennett, $325; lkbennett.com. 5. Tibi, $275; tibi.com. 6. Rebecca Taylor, $450; rebeccataylor.com. 7. Whistles, $210; whistles.com. 8. H&M, $60; hm.com. 9. Topshop, $45; topshop.com. 10. Fernanda Yamamoto, $230; farfetch.com.

