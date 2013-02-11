The Statement Leg Returns! Jennifer Lopez Works It Like Angelina Jolie at the Grammys

Despite the Recording Academy sending out a memo to Grammy guests to be more demure on the red carpet, Jennifer Lopez is a fashion rule-breaker through and through. "They didn’t say anything about leg! I thought I was being such a good girl," Lopez said of her Anthony Vaccarello leg-revealing design on the Grammys red carpet. The last person to really astound viewers with her mile-long stem was Angelina Jolie's Versace moment at last year's Oscars. So, who works the leg best? Tell us by voting in the poll below!

