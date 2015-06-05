Statement Handbags That Will Take Your Look to the Next Level

A statement handbag can take any look to the next level. We're sure you have more than enough black and nude handbags in rotation, and we get it: They're classics that work everyday. But there is something undeniably special about an outfit-making bag. They're conversation-starters! These eye candy pieces will have people commenting left and right whether your on the elevator or the subway. One thing's for sure, if you want to be noticed, these are the handbags that'll do it.

Shop the handbags pictured at top: All Rebecca Minkoff. Black and white watersnake minaudiere, $495; rebeccaminkoff.com. "OMG!" bag, $195; rebeccaminkoff.com. Jungle print crossbody bag, $225; rebeccaminkoff.com.

