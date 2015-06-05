Statement Handbags That Will Take Your Look to the Next Level

Sarah Balch for InStyle.com
Alexandra DeRosa
Jun 05, 2015 @ 4:45 pm

A statement handbag can take any look to the next level. We're sure you have more than enough black and nude handbags in rotation, and we get it: They're classics that work everyday. But there is something undeniably special about an outfit-making bag. They're conversation-starters! These eye candy pieces will have people commenting left and right whether your on the elevator or the subway. One thing's for sure, if you want to be noticed, these are the handbags that'll do it.

RELATED: Outfit-Making Gold Jewelry Every Woman Should Own

Statement Handbags

Shop the handbags pictured at top: All Rebecca Minkoff. Black and white watersnake minaudiere, $495; rebeccaminkoff.com. "OMG!" bag, $195; rebeccaminkoff.com. Jungle print crossbody bag, $225; rebeccaminkoff.com.  

PHOTOS: Summer Basics Under $200: The 16 Pieces You Need to Look Polished Not Melted

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!