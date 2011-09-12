Start Shopping Missoni for Target at Midnight!

Here's a reason to stay up late tonight: Missoni’s capsule collection for Target hits Target.com at 12:01 a.m.! The 400-piece collection made its debut at the opening of a Missoni for Target pop-up shop in New York last week, but the store had to shut down almost immediately because it completely sold out—just an early indication of how fast these pieces are going to fly off shelves. While you wait for the clock to strike midnight on September 13th, get your shopping wish list ready by browsing through the complete collection in the gallery now!

