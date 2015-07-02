Create This 4th of July Manicure in Just 5 Easy Steps

Nothing says American pride like a red, white, and blue mani—especially when it's decked out with stars and stripes. Below, we've got you covered with an easy step-by-step guide by manicurist Jin Soon. This super cute look is perfect for rocking at a backyard barbeque or firework show—especially when complemented by these chic red, white and blue accessories. Keep reading for the full breakdown!

Step 1: Apply a base coat

Apply a base coat like JINsoon Power & Base Coat ($18; nordstrom.com) to strengthen and prime the nail before applying color.

Step 2: Fill in red on half of the nail

Alternate between the bottom and top of each nail with a classic cherry red hue like JINsoon Nail Lacquer in Coquette ($18; nordstrom.com).

Step 3: Fill in blue on the other half of the nail

To achieve the stripes effect with a bold electric blue like JINsoon Nail Lacquer in Blue Iris ($18; nordstrom.com) on the other half of the nail.

Step 4: Apply 2 coats of polka dots

Allow the color to dry for a minute or two, then dot on white accents (Soon used JINsoon lacquer in Polka White, $18; nordstrom.com) to create a stars effect.

Step 5: Apply a top gloss

To achieve a long-lasting, chip-free manicure, finish with a top coat like JINsoon Top Gloss & Coat ($18; nordstrom.com) for added shine and protection.

