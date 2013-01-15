Stars Love Louis Vuitton's Checkerboard Pattern: Who Wore It Best?

Louis Vuitton's checkerboard pattern from the Spring/Summer 2013 collection is really a hit amongst celebrities! Fierce fashion favorite Kerry Washington wore it in cream and nude to Django Unchained's Berlin premiere, Kristen Stewart went to a Tokyo press event for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 in a romper with the pattern, InStyle cover girl Jessica Alba wore it in black and white to our post-Golden Globes shindig (and landed herself on our coveted Look of the Day list), Hailee Steinfeld chose another romper in the pattern for her sweet 16 birthday party, and Kirsten Dunst wore the rusty brown version. Vote in the poll below and let us know: who do you think wore the look best?
