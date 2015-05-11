Everyone from Demi Moore to JC Chasez Turned Out for Actor Bryan Fox's New Exhibit

The artistic set gathered at the Think Tank Gallery in downtown L.A. Saturday for the opening of actor--and now lensman--Bryan Fox’s photography exhibit, We. Alone. Fox’s show drew a crowd of creative types that included fellow actors such as Demi Moore and Michael Keaton, along with jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer and former 'NSync boy wonder JC Chasez.

The casual affair called for comfortable attire. Both Fox and his future sister-in-law, Entourage's Perrey Reeves, wore Zara to the event, while Melanie Griffith chose a James Perse shirt and Helmut Lang leather pants.

Fox’s favorite moment of the night? “Seeing friends that have come together that I genuinely believe actually like it,” he said. Reeves, who’s currently planning a wedding with the artist's brother, Aaron Fox, was positively supportive. “This is an incredible show. There’s 61 pieces or 62 pieces. And they’re absolutely beautiful. I’m in awe.”

—With reporting by Brianna Deutsch