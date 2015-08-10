The 6 Stars You Need to Follow on Snapchat

Our favorite celebs have been slaying the Snapchat story game by giving us way more than a daily duckface selfie. Want to chill with Rihanna and her crew? Or hear Calvin Harris’s latest tracks before they’re released? We've combed through all the latest snaps (tough job, we know) and rounded up the stars who take you into their inner circles.

1. Most Pet Pride: Ariana Grande (Username: moonlightbae)

Steve Granitz/WireImage

When she isn’t doodling a mustache over a selfie or giving us a behind-the-scenes look at her shows, Grande’s story is filled with snaps and vids of her precious pups.

2. Most Likely to Start a Sing-Along: Little Mix (Username: littlemix_offic)

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson are on the road a ton promoting their latest chart-topping release “Black Magic.” Hang out with the spunky U.K. ladies on Snapchat and just try not to sing-along to their favorite tunes.

3. Most Likely to Give Us #Fitspo: Hannah Bronfman (Username: HannahBGood)

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Need a little inspiration to get back to the gym? Check out this fitspo queen’s snaps and start loving your body like Bronfman.

4. Most Likely to Make You Dance: Calvin Harris (Username: calvinharris)

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Check out Harris’s feed to hear his latest and greatest releases like new collab with Disciples “How Deep is Your Love.” When music isn’t on his story, you can also pick up a laugh or two from his—dare we say “artsy”—doodling ability. (Taylor Swift Tracker: No #bae sighting yet.)

5. Most Like Your BFF: Kylie Jenner (Username: Kylizzlemynizzl)

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

With her BFF Pia Mia, Kylie takes on the town. Whether it’s her latest hair color change or just a casual hangout sesh, she gives us the uncensored, inside look at almost every moment—kind of like your BFF’s daily recap.

6. Most Likely to Give Us #FOMO: Rihanna (Username: Rihanna)

Christopher Polk/BET/Getty Images

Ever wonder what RiRi is up to when she’s not slaying the game on the stage? Well, she’s slaying the game IRL too. Arguably the overall queen of Snapchat, Rihanna’s story features everything from sing-alongs with her crew to chill poolside hangouts.

13 Hairstylists and Colorists to Follow on Instagram​