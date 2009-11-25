Stars' Favorite Holiday Recipes

Mix it up in the kitchen this Thanksgiving by bringing a little Hollywood to your table! If you are game, forgo classic turkey and try Jessica Alba's cornish game hens instead. Serve with Katie Lee's green beans and Tyler Florence's sweet and savory mash potatoes, and top it all off with Mexican shortbread cookies courtesy of Eva Longoria Parker. Save Heidi Klum's guacamole for the lazy weekend of movies and football to come. Happy Thanksgiving!

Thirsty after all that eating? Try these movie-inspired cocktails.

— Joyann King