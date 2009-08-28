Stars' Favorite Carryall: Tod's G-Bag

Ahmad Elatab/SaleemElatab/Splash; Time Inc. Digital Studio
Joyann King
Aug 28, 2009 @ 12:00 pm

The "G" in G-bag, the newest must-have tote from Tod's, must stand for go-anywhere with Julia Roberts, Jessica Alba, Anne Hathaway and Katherine Heigl, who've all been spotted carrying the versatile tote. Its classic yet roomy design makes it the perfect day bag, but the sleek shape and array of bright color choices easily translates to night. Opt for a fierce snakeskin version like Alba's to add an instant splash of style to your wardrobe basics.

Bag, Tod's, $1665; visit bergdorfgoodman.com.

