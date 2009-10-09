Stars Dish On Halloween Costumes

Her every day ensembles have enough unique flair to be costumes on their own, so it's no surprise that Katy Perry is already on the lookout for the perfect Halloween look. She recently tweeted about a costume idea she's considering, "I just interviewed @Karl_Lagerfeld... he was so lovely. I think I'll be him for Halloween—collar, boots, gloves and all!" The quirky singing sensation isn't the only one piecing together her outfit for October 31st. Before deleting her twitter account Miley Cyrus messaged to Ashley Tisdale saying, "Who are you gonna be for Halloween? I'm Pocahontas." Tisdale promptly responded, Alice in Wonderland!"

