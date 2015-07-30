Miranda Kerr & More Stars Fêted Zimmermann's New L.A. Flagship, Aussie Style

It was hard not to spend any money at the private dinner and cocktail party held to celebrate the opening of Zimmermann's new Melrose Place flagship in L.A. “How much are these?” asked Chanel Iman, lacing up a pair of gladiator sandals and striking a pose for Jordan Clarkson. Miranda Kerr couldn’t resist a white eyelet dress as she browsed the boutique. “It’s good to just have these little pieces,” she said. Guests sipped honey-ginger lemonade cocktails in the modern space, which included concrete floors, exposed beam ceilings, generous skylights, gold-tone jewelry displays and rooms with endless racks of bathing suits, sheer summer dresses, and colorful jumpsuits—all of which had the Australians feeling right at home.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images

“So many accents,” said Kerr as she sat down for a backyard, al fresco dinner and reunion with the hosts (and fellow Aussies), Nicky and Simone Zimmermann (above), who she worked with early in her career. “Miranda Kerr walked out on some of the shows we did in Seaview and she was a tiny, young little girl,” said Simone Zimmerman. It was also a reunion for former Mad Men co-stars like January Jones and Ben Feldman (below), who caught up and shared weekend plans while gushing over the new L.A. space.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images (2)

“I’m just surprised there is still real estate available on this street,” said Jones. “It’s my favorite place to shop in town. It’s kind of got a New York-y vibe that it’s all on one little street.” In between bites of a Spanish goat cheese and arugula salad with honey and blueberries, halibut with wild mushrooms and asparagus in consommé, and pan-roasted strip steak with celery root puree, the group bonded over babies and cell-phone emojis. They tried, and failed, to create a new emoji modeled after Kerr and her trademark dimples. Masters of Sex actress Caitlin Fitzgerald dug into the three-course dinner, including a panna cotta with balsamic, blueberries and coconut tuile, but resisted the temptation to indulge in anything else. “I can’t really come to this area because I spend all of the money that I make,” she laughed. “I’m going to pretend it’s a museum. I’m going to try to look but not shop!”

