Marc Jacobs's Movie Theater-Themed Runway Show Starred Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and a Host of Other Famous Faces 

When the stars on the runway are as buzz-worthy as those in the front row, you know you're in for a major NYFW moment. The Marc Jacobs spring/summer 2016 "premiere" delivered just that. Deviating from his regular show venue, the designer took over the famed Ziegfeld Theater in the heart of the Broadway theater district and presented a lineup of theatrical looks set to the music of The Brian Newman Orchestra (guests were even treated to movie-theater treats handed out by stylishly clad ushers).

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Sits Front Row at Calvin Klein Collection

First up in the star-spangled lineup was an almost unrecognizable Kendall Jenner (pictured above, center) celebrating her one year anniversary of that now famous and career-making first walk down the designer's runway. She was followed by Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk, Bella Hadid, Karen Elson, Adriana Lima, and none other than singer Beth Ditto. Rounding out the high-wattage night were guests like Winona Ryder (who admitted to InStyle she was a bit "discombobulated" by how amazing the show was!), Bette Middler, Debbie Harry, Kate Mara, Sofia Coppola, and Diana Agron, who took in the show with popcorn and candy in hand.

RELATED: All #NYFW News