Stars Are Loving Prabal Gurung

Hollywood has Prabal Gurung feverfirst Demi Moore showed her love for the young and talented designer by wearing, not one, but two of his designs and now Leighton Meester and Thandie Newton are following suit! Meester was spotted in Gurung's lavender brush-painted dress with a beautiful floral corsage neck at a benefit in N.Y.C. and Newton wore his black and white strapless dress adorned with a perfectly demure bow for the L.A. premiere of 2012. With the nod of approval from these style setters, Gurung is well on his way to ruling the red carpet!

 Joyann King