These 12 Patriotic Pieces Will Show Off Your Stars and Stripes with Style

When there's a day off of work at stake, especially with a public holiday as big as Fourth of July, things like where to watch the firework show, what to grill during the BBQ, and which pie to eat tend to take priority. But we're making it our mission to celebrate Independence Day in the most patriotic, most stylish way we know how—with stars and stripes as a sartorial salute to the American flag.
The best thing about the two prints is that they're both classic enough to live beyond this one day, though stars tend to be a hair trickier. For the more spirited, we found bold spangled sneaks and tops. Got a quieter side? We selected pieces strewn with teeny-tiny stars. And if you can't decide between the two prints, slip on a pair of cut-offs that boast the best of both. In any case, we rounded up our favorite stars and stripes to pledge allegiance to this weekend.
Mango top, $50; mango.com
J. Crew skirt, $70; jcrew.com
Converse sneakers, $50; converse.com
H&M pants, $25; hm.com
Loeffler Randall sandals, $175; loefflerrandall.com
Solid & Striped bikini top, $88; solidandstriped.com. Solid & Striped bikini bottom, $88; solidandstriped.com
Equipment dress, $314; farfetch.com
Quay sunglasses, $41; westlaboutique.com
Gorjana necklace, $80; shopbop.com
Soludos sandals, $55; soludos.com
Chinti and Parker sweater, $465; chintiandparker.com
Anna Sui shorts, $319; stylebop.com
