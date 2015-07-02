These 12 Patriotic Pieces Will Show Off Your Stars and Stripes with Style

When there's a day off of work at stake, especially with a public holiday as big as Fourth of July, things like where to watch the firework show, what to grill during the BBQ, and which pie to eat tend to take priority. But we're making it our mission to celebrate Independence Day in the most patriotic, most stylish way we know how—with stars and stripes as a sartorial salute to the American flag.

The best thing about the two prints is that they're both classic enough to live beyond this one day, though stars tend to be a hair trickier. For the more spirited, we found bold spangled sneaks and tops. Got a quieter side? We selected pieces strewn with teeny-tiny stars. And if you can't decide between the two prints, slip on a pair of cut-offs that boast the best of both. In any case, we rounded up our favorite stars and stripes to pledge allegiance to this weekend.

Courtesy

Mango top, $50; mango.com

Courtesy

J. Crew skirt, $70; jcrew.com

Courtesy

Converse sneakers, $50; converse.com

Courtesy

H&M pants, $25; hm.com

Courtesy

Loeffler Randall sandals, $175; loefflerrandall.com

Courtesy

Solid & Striped bikini top, $88; solidandstriped.com. Solid & Striped bikini bottom, $88; solidandstriped.com

Courtesy

Equipment dress, $314; farfetch.com

Courtesy

Quay sunglasses, $41; westlaboutique.com

Courtesy

Gorjana necklace, $80; shopbop.com

Courtesy

Soludos sandals, $55; soludos.com

Courtesy

Chinti and Parker sweater, $465; chintiandparker.com

Courtesy

Anna Sui shorts, $319; stylebop.com

