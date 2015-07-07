Your Favorite Starbucks Beverage Just Got a Little More Expensive  

Say it isn't so! As of today, Starbucks is raising the prices of their coffee across the country, from 5 to as much as 20 cents, according to the Associated Press. The increase will mainly affect small and large hot beverages, bringing the average price up about 10 cents on average across the country. This means if you can't live without your Venti cup of Joe, you'll be paying $2.45 for it in most U.S. locations.

Starbucks explained the reasoning for their most recent hike in a statement, citing their need to balance running the business profitably while continuing to provide value to loyal customers and attracting new ones at the same time.

But don't worry too much—according to Starbucks representative Lisa Passe, the bump should only affect around 20 percent of customers. And in even better news, food prices will not be affected. So go ahead, keep ordering your spinach feta wraps without guilt.

RELATED: How to Order Iced Coffee Like a Seasoned Barista