This Couple's Starbucks Proposal Is Straight Out of a Rom-Com

When you imagine your ideal marriage proposal, it probably doesn’t take place in an airport Starbucks. But for Austin Mann and Esther Havens, that's exactly where their happily ever after started.

Mann and Havens, both freelance photographers, are airport regulars. They pass through airports all over the world and, natch, airport coffee shops are a vital part of that travel culture.

Before the couple started dating, Mann proved his affection for Havens by leaving a hidden note for her at a Starbucks in Schiphol airport in Amsterdam. He texted her clues as she passed through, a thoughtful gesture that led Havens to wonder whether their friendship was destined to be something more.

Mont Blanc in the background.....Highest point in The Alps at 15,144ft! A post shared by E S T H E R H A V E N S (@estherhavens) on Aug 2, 2015 at 3:56am PDT

The avid travelers began dating, and Mann continued to woo his girlfriend with romantic Starbucks scavenger hunts across the globe.

After six years of dating, Mann decided to put a ring on it, and he planned to pop the question at the site of the note that started it all, Amsterdam’s airport Starbucks.

The next time Mann knew Havens would be passing through the airport, he told her a note would be waiting for her in their special place. Upon his girlfriend’s arrival, Mann appeared at the Starbucks on one knee, bouquet in one hand and a ring in the other!

Obvs, she said yes.

So excited to have @Starbucks feature our dating + engagement story on their website today! Read about all the details 😊 news.starbucks.com A post shared by E S T H E R H A V E N S (@estherhavens) on Jul 5, 2017 at 1:41pm PDT

My fiancé ❤️God is so good! I've been in Holland for 4 days and still can't get over the story that took place here. I am so so grateful for all of your shared joy and tears. Thank you for your texts, messages, phone calls and so so many comments. I am still trying to read all of them. We were so blown away at your response to our story. I leave this country tomorrow with a beautiful ring on my finger from the man I love with all my heart and could not be happier. 🎉🙌🏻💍 A post shared by E S T H E R H A V E N S (@estherhavens) on May 22, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT

Mann also made sure that Havens’s closest family members were there to witness the moment.

Cue the chorus of “awws”! If this story doesn’t make its way to Hollywood in the next 10 years, I will personally produce it myself.