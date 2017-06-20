Starbucks’s Fruity New Frappuccinos Are Prettier than Any Unicorn Drink

Ring the alarm: Starbucks just announced two new fruity Frappuccinos that are about to be all over your Instagram feed. The Berry Prickly Pear and Mango Pineapple Frappuccinos arrive Tuesday, just in time to celebrate the official start of summer.

According to the beverage giant, the inspiration behind the drinks is “summer fruits that are as vibrant in color as they are sweet, tangy and juicy in taste. The two new Frappuccinos are both blended Crème beverages, meaning they have a white base with fruity swirls.

For the berry drink, a “mango Frappuccino blended Crème is poured over a strawberry and prickly pear fruit puree which, in addition to strawberry, also features subtle notes of hibiscus, passionfruit, and lime. The drink is finished with another layer of berry prickly pear fruit puree for a beautifully layered blended beverage.” YUM.

As for the mango drink, it “starts with a mango Frappuccino blended Crème, poured over a mango-pineapple puree, which displays tropical flavors of juicy mango, pineapple, and a hint of lime. It is finished with another layer of mango pineapple puree for additional fruit flavor.”

You can get the fruity drinks starting today at Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada while supplies last.