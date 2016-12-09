You Can Now Indulge Your Pokémon Go Obsession with a New Starbucks Frappuccino
Starbucks's newest frappuccino flavor is here, and no, it's surprisingly not holiday-themed.
The purple-hued iced drink was inspired by Pokémon GO, as 7,800 select Starbucks stores will turn into Poke Stops and Gyms starting Dec. 8, according to the Starbucks Newsroom. "The Pokémon GO Frappuccino starts with a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino blended beverage and raspberry syrup blended with freeze-dried whole blackberries and topped with whipped cream," reads the press statement. "It's the perfect treat for any Pokémon Trainer on the go."
Now that certain Starbucks will be Poké Stops and Gyms, you'll be able to train your Pokémon to maximum gym levels, plus catch plenty more as you sip on this berry-flavored treat. And although the low East Coast temperatures aren't exactly ideal for a nice cold frap, we're still dying to try this new flavor and catch 'em all—from the comfort of a heated Starbucks, of course.
The Pokémon GO Frappuccino is only here for a limited time, while supplies last!