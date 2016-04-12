You Now Have to Spend This Much to Get a Free Drink at Starbucks
The changes to Starbucks's rewards program—where customers get stars for each dollar spent rather than for each visit—go in effect today. Here’s how much you’ll have to spend to reap the benefits of “gold” status. [E! News]
Here are more must-click links to visit during your lunch break:
1. Last year a photo of Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner getting up close and personal with a Tyrion Lannister mask went viral when it was mistaken for actor Peter Dinklage. She appeared on Conan and talked about the sticky situation. [Vanity Fair]
2. J.K. Rowling has graciously used Twitter to respond to fans’ unanswered questions about the Harry Potter series. So who was her favorite character? None other than Albus Dumbledore. [Entertainment Weekly]
3. Today is Equal Pay Day, marking when women’s earnings finally catch up to men’s from the previous year. These retailers are giving women a special discount on the occasion. [Time]
4. Drew Barrymore is heading back to TV! The Charlie’s Angel will guest star in an episode of Bravo's Odd Mom Out. [Entertainment Weekly]
5. Curly Sue star Alisan Porter is killing it on The Voice. Watch her land a standing ovation from judge Christina Aguilera with her rendition of Janis Joplin’s “Cry Baby.” [Mashable]