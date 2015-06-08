Starbucks Dropped 6 Insane New Frappuccino Flavors Today

Today is the 20th anniversary of the Frappuccino and to celebrate Starbucks dropped six new flavors of the frothy beverage: Red Velvet (pictured above), Lemon Bar, Caramel Cocoa Cluster, Cupcake, Cotton Candy, and Cinnamon Roll. [ABC News]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Aww! These two dogs took each other's paws in marriage and had the cutest wedding ever. [Yahoo]

2. The first promo for Ridley Scott's The Martian is here! Watch Matt Damon provide a breakdown of his mission to Mars. [The Hollywood Reporter]

3. Caitlyn Jenner has shared the first candid photo of herself: She posted a snap of herself at the pool with friends on Instagram. [The Huffington Post]

4. How to Get Away with Murder's Liza Weil drops hints about what's to come in the show's next season. [People]

5. It's World Ocean Day! Find out how countries have rallied together to mark the occasion. [AOL]