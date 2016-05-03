Behold: Starbucks Releases the New Caramel Waffle Cone Frappuccino

If the limited return of the Birthday Cake Frappuccino and the resurrection of the S'mores Frappuccino had your mouth watering, you might want to take a moment to compose yourself before reading about the latest Starbucks creation.

OK, ready? Meet the Caramel Waffle Cone Frappuccino (above): a brand-new blended beverage made with waffle cone syrup and dark caramel sauce blended with coffee, milk, and ice, and then topped with whipped cream, waffle cone pieces, and more dark caramel sauce.

According to the coffee giant, this decadent drink "evokes the smell of freshly made waffle cones wafting from the neighborhood ice cream parlor." Honestly, you had us at waffle cones.

Maretta Delacruz, from the Starbucks beverage development team, described how they brought this year's new Caramel Waffle Cone Frappuccino to life. "When you think of waffle cones in an ice cream shop, it's that aroma of the caramelized brown sugar and butter that draw you in," Delacruz said in a statement. "We used these aromas as our inspiration to capture the flavor of the new Caramel Waffle Cone Frappuccino."

"Summer is a time when families and friends come together," Delacruz said. "We wanted to celebrate those shared moments that are tied to the season."

The Caramel Waffle Cone Frappuccino is available in Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada starting today, May 3, and throughout the summer, while supplies last.