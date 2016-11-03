Starbucks Now Offers an Iced Holiday Coffee Drink

Are you the type of person who enjoys iced coffee, no matter the season? Starbucks has answered your prayers. Just in time for winter, the mega coffee chain has added a new drink to its holiday menu—and the first-ever seasonal beverage using cold coffee. The Spiced Sweet Cream Nariño 70 Cold Brew (say that five times fast) is made with a custom cold brew blend of Colombia Nariño and African coffee beans, spiced with cinnimon, anise, nutmeg, and vanilla, and topped off with house-made sweet cream ... basically Christmas in a cup.

The announcement comes after Starbucks introduced its holiday cups and corresponding limited-edition drink lineup earlier this week, which includes the Caramel Brulée Latte, the Chestnut Praline Latte, the Eggnog Latte, the Gingerbread Latte, and, for the extra adventurous, the flavor-packed Peppermint Mocha. The Spiced Sweet Cream Nariño 70 Cold Brew is available to Starbucks cardholders in the U.S. and Canada starting today, and will be available for all customers to order later this month.

RELATED: Starbucks’s Holiday Drinks Are Back in New Green Cups

VIDEO: 15 Stars Who Love Drinking Coffee

Happy holidays, indeed.