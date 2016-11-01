Starbucks’s Holiday Drinks Are Back in New Green Cups

Holiday lovers, rejoice: Starbucks has just declared that the season is upon us. Just one day after Halloween, the beverage giant brought back their holiday drink lineup for early festive sipping.

Starting Nov. 1, customers can “enjoy the first sip of the season” with their choice of a Caramel Brulée Latte, a Chestnut Praline Latte, an Eggnog Latte, a Gingerbread Latte, or a Peppermint Mocha.

courtesy Starbucks

And customers won’t have to slurp the cozy drinks out of any old container: Starbucks also released new green cups on Tuesday, which will be available for a limited time. The cups feature a design of more than 100 people drawn in "one continuous stroke" by artist Shogo Ota.

“The green cup and the design represent the connections Starbucks has as a community with its partners (employees) and customers,” CEO Howard Shultz said in a release. “During a divisive time in our country, Starbucks wanted to create a symbol of unity as a reminder of our shared values, and the need to be good to each other.”

RELATED: Starbucks Is Making Big Changes to Its Employee Dress Code

If there’s anything that brings our country together, it’s our mutual love of a festive latte. Hey, 'tis the season.