This Festive Pink Starbucks Frappuccino Is Back for Just 5 Days

Big news for Frappuccino fans! To celebrate the 21st birthday of the everybody's favorite frozen coffee drink, Starbucks is bringing back their special Birthday Cake Frappuccino for a limited time only. The blended beverage returns to participating Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada starting today, April 28, until Monday, May 2, so get 'em while they're hot—er, cold!

The festive Birthday Cake Frappuccino features a creamy blend of vanilla bean and hazelnut, topped with a tower of Instragram-worthy pink whipped cream. Starbucks first introduced enigmatic flavor to commemorate the Frappuccino's 20th birthday last year.

The Starbucks Frappuccino was born in 1995, back when there were only two flavors to choose from: coffee and mocha. Now the frosty drink comes in countless mouthwatering flavors, from Caramel Cocoa Cluster to Green Tea.