Star Wars Hosted a Mega Comic Con Panel—We've Got All the Details

That Star Wars: The Force Awakens was going to be a big deal at this year's Comic-Con was a given, but the highly anticipated J.J. Abram-directed film really outdid itself this weekend with an epic panel. Fans were treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the film, which, to the chagrin of fanboys and fangirls, won't release another trailer until this fall.

The Dark Side actors, which included Adam Driver, Gwendoline Christie, and Domhnall Gleeson, took to the stage and divulged some tidbits on the "bad guys." Gleeson's character General Hux will be controlling a base called Starkiller Base.

There was also a mega nostalgic moment onstage when Abrams brought out Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill—all original cast members.

Prom night 1977 - 2015 pic.twitter.com/JXAzb2QBdo — Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) July 11, 2015

As if that wasn't enough to drive spectators wild, the director-producer then led the audience (all 6,500 in attendance) to a special Star Wars concert. Stormtroopers led the guests to a secret location. Seriously. Mind blown.

