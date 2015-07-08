A Star Wars Han Solo Spinoff Movie Is in the Works

Get ready for the captain of the Millennium Falcon to return to the big screen, this time with his very own spinoff! Han Solo fans will have to sit patiently though—the film is slated for a May 2018 release. [The Hollywood Reporter]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Ruby Rose, Orange Is the New Black's breakout star, has another exciting gig. Check out the actress in action for her next role on Syfy's Dark Matter. [Entertainment Weekly]

2. The X-Files revival is almost here. Gear up for the season with this action-packed teaser. [Yahoo]

3. What happens when an adorable toddler gets a parking ticket from a cop? These unbelievably cute pictures, of course. [People]

4. Stop the body shaming and celebrate the diversity of the human body with this gallery of legs that will make you proud to show off your own this summer. [Health]

5. Andy Murray may be serious when it come to playing tennis, but he's all smiles when he plays with a bunch of little puppies. [Time]