Watch the Surprise New Star Wars: The Force Awakens Teaser

The force must be strong with us this week because we just got brand-new teaser from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. And unlike the other trailers that've been released for this film, this promo was a complete surprise!

The short clip debuted on Instagram yesterday and though it doesn't give away much in the terms of pivotal plot points, it does debuting some stunning new footage. Watch the video here:

There has been an awakening... #StarWars #TheForceAwakens A video posted by Star Wars (@starwars) on Aug 27, 2015 at 10:00am PDT

The 13-second video features a wide shot of an immense army of Stormtroopers as well as John Boyega's character, Finn, getting ready for a major light saber battle with Kylo Ren (played by Adam Driver). We also see a little bit of a worried looking Rey, portrayed by Daisy Ridley, with a droid (see above). This film really knows how to keep us wanting more!

Episode VII of the saga is due to hit theaters this year on Dec. 18.

