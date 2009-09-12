Star Treatment at InStyle's TIFF Portrait Lounge

The hottest stars at the Toronto Film Festival are stopping by the InStyle portrait studio. After posing for photos and filling us in on their movies, Amanda Seyfried, Olivia Wilde and Megan Fox can take a quick break for a Sephora make-up touch-up or pick out a bauble courtesy of A Diamond is Forever. While Seyfried and Rachelle Lefevre chose rings from Kathleen Diresta, Kat Dennings picked out a necklace from William Goldberg. The best part? We're not just about the indulgenceswe've partnered with the ONEXONE Foundation, which helps provide clean water, health care and educational opportunities to children in some of the world's poorest areas.

Bronwyn Barnes and Karen Levy