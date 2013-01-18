Star Stylist Kate Young Is Designing A Collection for Target

Target has just announced the latest addition to its growing roster of collaborations! Stylist and celebrity favorite Kate Young will partner with the retailer on a line of women’s apparel and accessories, including an assortment of special occasion dresses. Kate Young for Target is a limited-edition collection—priced from $30 to $90 for apparel and $15 to $50 for jewelry, handbags, and shoes—slated to launch April 14 in Target stores nationwide and on target.com, and will include her trademark modern, trend-driven aesthetic. "I’ve been working with Target for a number of years as a stylist, so having the chance to design my own collection with a brand I already know and love is like a dream come true,” Young said in a statement. “With this collection, I wanted to design standout pieces that allow women to experiment with fashion and create their own red carpet moments.” And with current clients like Natalie Portman, Michelle Williams, and Rachel Weisz—not to mention designers like Jason Wu, Derek Lam, and Nina Ricca, who have all worked with Young—you know you'll be in good company!

