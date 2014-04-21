Star Style Tips: 23 Ways to Wear a Denim Jacket

Image zoom Michael Kovac/Getty Images, Splash News, AKM-GSI

There isn't an all-American staple quite like the classic denim jacket. Proven time and time again, the casual topper has remained a constant in spite of fashion's rapid trend-turnovers. As the perfect season-to-season transitional piece, the denim jacket boasts all the makings of a versatile outer layer, offering protection against chilly breezes, while still being light enough to not overheat on clear sunny days.

And best of all, it goes with just about anything (well, within reason). From breezy printed frocks to distressed skinnies, celebrities show us exactly how it's done. Mandy Moore casually draped hers over a ladylike ensemble, while Dianna Agron gave her look a summery vibe with one washed in white. Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon injected pops of primary colors with the help of the denim blue.

Stuck in a denim jacket style rut? Let these stars be your guide. See how you can wear the quintessential piece 23 different ways.