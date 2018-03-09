Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week

Paris Fashion Week finally wrapped up this week, and Elle Fanning was at the center of it all.

Not only did the 19-year-old actress open Miu Miu’s fall 2018 show—and looked badass while doing it—but she also stayed up late to celebrate the fashion house’s latest collection with guests like Marc Jacobs, Rowan Blanchard, and Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie. Also in the City of Love, Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing hung out with Anward Hadid, Nicola Peltz, Justine Skye, and #BalmainArmy revelers for the brand’s post-show celebration.

Back in Tinseltown, the Oscars were on the tip of everyone’s tongue. Of course, there were epic pre-parties and even better after-parties in between. A highlight? Chanel and Charles Finch’s celebration, which brought out friends of Karl Lagerfeld like Kristen Stewart and Margot Robbie. Speaking of Mr. Lagerfeld, the designer was on hand for the LVMH Prize 2018 cocktail reception, where Bella Hadid showed up in a sexy-meets-business Dior dress.

VIDEO: Inside Demi Lovato's InStyle April 2018 Cover

Disneyland got a shout out as well thanks to Opening Ceremony, who presented a spring 2018 runway devoted to the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse, who by the way hung out with Chance the Rapper.

Scroll down for the best parties of the week.