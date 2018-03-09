Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Miu Miu
Jonathan Borge
Mar 09, 2018 @ 12:30 pm

Paris Fashion Week finally wrapped up this week, and Elle Fanning was at the center of it all.

Not only did the 19-year-old actress open Miu Miu’s fall 2018 show—and looked badass while doing it—but she also stayed up late to celebrate the fashion house’s latest collection with guests like Marc Jacobs, Rowan Blanchard, and Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie. Also in the City of Love, Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing hung out with Anward Hadid, Nicola Peltz, Justine Skye, and #BalmainArmy revelers for the brand’s post-show celebration.

Back in Tinseltown, the Oscars were on the tip of everyone’s tongue. Of course, there were epic pre-parties and even better after-parties in between. A highlight? Chanel and Charles Finch’s celebration, which brought out friends of Karl Lagerfeld like Kristen Stewart and Margot Robbie. Speaking of Mr. Lagerfeld, the designer was on hand for the LVMH Prize 2018 cocktail reception, where Bella Hadid showed up in a sexy-meets-business Dior dress.

VIDEO: Inside Demi Lovato's InStyle April 2018 Cover

Disneyland got a shout out as well thanks to Opening Ceremony, who presented a spring 2018 runway devoted to the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse, who by the way hung out with Chance the Rapper.

Scroll down for the best parties of the week.

1 of 28 Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie

at the Miu Miu after-party.
Advertisement
2 of 28 Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Rowan Blanchard

at the Miu Miu after-party.
3 of 28 Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Anwar Hadid and Nicola Peltz

at the Balmain after-show party.
Advertisement
4 of 28 Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Olivier Rousteing

at the Balmain after-party.
Advertisement
5 of 28 Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Georgia May Jagger

at the Balmain after-show party.
Advertisement
6 of 28 Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Justine Skye

at the Balmain after-party.
Advertisement
7 of 28 François Goizé

Bella Hadid

at the LVMH PRIZE 2018 cocktail reception.
Advertisement
8 of 28 François Goizé

Karl Lagerfeld

at the LVMH PRIZE 2018 cocktail reception.
Advertisement
9 of 28 Presley Ann/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart

at the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscars party.
Advertisement
10 of 28 Presley Ann/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

at the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscars party.
Advertisement
11 of 28 Presley Ann/Getty Images

Margot Robbie

at the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscars party.
Advertisement
12 of 28 Chris Weeks/Getty Images

Janelle Monaé

at the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscars party.
Advertisement
13 of 28 Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Anja Rubik

at the Byredo x Off-White presentation.
Advertisement
14 of 28 Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Virgil Abloh and Ben Gorham

at the Byredo x Off-White presentation.
Advertisement
15 of 28 German Larkin

Georgia Fowler

at the Aquazzura Paris Fashion Week disco party.
Advertisement
16 of 28 German Larkin

Caroline Vreeland and Dev Windsor

at the Aquazzura Paris Fashion Week disco party.
Advertisement
17 of 28 German Larkin

Jasmine Sanders

at the Aquazzura Paris Fashion Week disco party.
Advertisement
18 of 28 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Humberto Leon, Laverne Cox, and Carol Lim

at Opening Ceremony's Disneyland fashion show in celebration of Mickey's 90th anniversary.
Advertisement
19 of 28 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Mickey Mouse and Chance the Rapper

at Opening Ceremony's Disneyland fashion show in celebration of Mickey's 90th anniversary.
Advertisement
20 of 28 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Olivia Holt

at Opening Ceremony's Disneyland fashion show in celebration of Mickey's 90th anniversary.
Advertisement
21 of 28 Courtesy of Rebecca Taylor

Danielle Snyder

at Rebecca Taylor's International Women's Day event with Goop, The Glow, and She Should Run.
Advertisement
22 of 28 Sylvain Gaboury/Getty Images

Molly Ringwald

at the Cinema Society-hosted screening and after-party of Love, Simon.
Advertisement
23 of 28 Courtesy of Rebecca Taylor

Jodie Snyder Morel

at Rebecca Taylor's International Women's Day event with Goop, The Glow, and She Should Run.
Advertisement
24 of 28 Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

Jaime King

at Jonathan Simkhai and Janet Mock's dinner celebrating International Women's Day in partnership with The Standard's Ring Your Rep initiative.
Advertisement
25 of 28 Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder

at Jonathan Simkhai and Janet Mock's dinner celebrating International Women's Day in partnership with The Standard's Ring Your Rep initiative.
Advertisement
26 of 28 Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

Janet Mock and Diane Guerrero

at Jonathan Simkhai and Janet Mock's dinner celebrating International Women's Day in partnership with The Standard's Ring Your Rep initiative.
Advertisement
27 of 28 BFA

Winnie Harlow

at a Paris Fashion Week party for Forward by Elyse Walker.

Advertisement
28 of 28 Angela Pham/BFA

Trish Goff and Michele Hicks

at Bremont's London Townhouse event.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!