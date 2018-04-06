Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week

What does heaven smell like?

If you ask Tory Burch, she'd likely tell you her new fragrance, Just Like Heaven. The fashion designer and billionaire business woman invited guests like Mindy Kaling and model Dilone to a dinner in celebration of her latest eau de parfum on Tuesday at N.Y.C.'s very posh Le Coucou. There, Burch and company turned to her spring-ready, feminine designs for a night that looked, at least from afar, as though warmer is well on its way.

Also this week, Montblanc held a gala themed after Le Petit Prince to celebrate new Meisterstück writing tools inspired by the children's book. At One World Trade, celebrities like Rita Ora and Chloë Sevigny turned out looks that offered a reminder: red carpet season is never really over.

