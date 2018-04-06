Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week

Jonathan Borge
Apr 06, 2018

What does heaven smell like?

If you ask Tory Burch, she'd likely tell you her new fragrance, Just Like Heaven. The fashion designer and billionaire business woman invited guests like Mindy Kaling and model Dilone to a dinner in celebration of her latest eau de parfum on Tuesday at N.Y.C.'s very posh Le Coucou. There, Burch and company turned to her spring-ready, feminine designs for a night that looked, at least from afar, as though warmer is well on its way.

VIDEO: Dilone Celebrates Flashdance

Also this week, Montblanc held a gala themed after Le Petit Prince to celebrate new Meisterstück writing tools inspired by the children's book. At One World Trade, celebrities like Rita Ora and Chloë Sevigny turned out looks that offered a reminder: red carpet season is never really over.

Scroll down for the best parties of the week.

1 of 14 Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Tory Burch and Mindy Kaling

at Tory Burch's dinner in celebration of her Just Like Heaven fragrance at Le Coucou.
2 of 14 Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Chanel Iman

at Tory Burch's dinner in celebration of her Just Like Heaven fragrance at Le Coucou.
3 of 14 Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Jessica Hart

at Tory Burch's dinner in celebration of her Just Like Heaven fragrance at Le Coucou.
4 of 14 Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Rita Ora

at Montblanc's Le Petit Prince gala.

5 of 14 Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Chloë Sevigny

at Montblanc's Le Petit Prince gala.

6 of 14 Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Lucky Blue Smith

at Montblanc's Le Petit Prince gala.

7 of 14 Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Paris Jackson

at a cocktail party celebrating H&M's 2018 Conscious Exclusive collection.
8 of 14 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried and Kate Bosworth

at a cocktail party celebrating H&M's 2018 Conscious Exclusive collection.
9 of 14 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Christy Turlington

at a cocktail party celebrating H&M's 2018 Conscious Exclusive collection.
10 of 14 Kimberly White/Getty Images

Freida Pinto

at Cartier's Bold and Fearless party.
11 of 14 Kimberly White/Getty Images

Lily Collins

at Cartier's Bold and Fearless party.
12 of 14 Kimberly White/Getty Images

Sienna Miller

at Cartier's Bold and Fearless party.
13 of 14 Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Joan Smalls and Lily Aldridge

at the Alain Mikli and Alexandre Vauthier launch party.

14 of 14 Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Louise Roe

at Intermix for an event benefiting the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Make March Matter campaign.

