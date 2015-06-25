Serve These Star-Spangled Sundaes at Your Fourth of July Party

A DIY ice cream bar is a quintessential summer party pleasure. Raspberry sorbet, vanilla ice cream, and blueberries establish the palette, while a butter cookie on top brings a classic touch. We used a small star cutter inside a larger one to get this unique outline shape. Read on for the delicious recipe, and scrown down for buying info on the adorable props shown.

Star-Spangled Sundaes

Serves: 8

Active Time: 1 hour

Total Time: 2 hours, 45 min.

Ingredients

1 stick unsalted butter, softened

½ cup granulated sugar

1 large egg yolk

½ tsp pure vanilla extract

¼ tsp salt

1¼ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling

2 pints vanilla ice cream

2 pints raspberry sorbet

1 pint blueberries

For Cookies

1. Use a stand mixer to beat butter with sugar at medium speed until fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in egg yolks, vanilla, and salt, then add flour at low speed.

2. Pat dough into a disk and wrap in plastic; refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes.

3. Preheat oven to 350°F.

4. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

5. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out a disk of dough ¼-inch thick. Using assorted star-shaped cookie cutters, stamp out cookies as close together as possible; transfer to a baking sheet, 1 inch apart.

6. Bake cookies in the center of the oven for 18--20 minutes, until lightly browned. Let cool slightly, then transfer cookies to a rack to cool completely.

For Sundaes

1. Scoop ¼ cup each of vanilla ice cream and raspberry sorbet into 8 bowls.

2. Sprinkle each with ¼ cup blueberries, then top with one or two star cookies.

