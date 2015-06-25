Serve These Star-Spangled Sundaes at Your Fourth of July Party

A DIY ice cream bar is a quintessential summer party pleasure. Raspberry sorbet, vanilla ice cream, and blueberries establish the palette, while a butter cookie on top brings a classic touch. We used a small star cutter inside a larger one to get this unique outline shape. Read on for the delicious recipe, and scrown down for buying info on the adorable props shown.
Star-Spangled Sundaes
Serves: 8
Active Time: 1 hour
Total Time: 2 hours, 45 min.
Ingredients
1 stick unsalted butter, softened
½ cup granulated sugar
1 large egg yolk
½ tsp pure vanilla extract
¼ tsp salt
1¼ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling
2 pints vanilla ice cream
2 pints raspberry sorbet
1 pint blueberries
For Cookies
1. Use a stand mixer to beat butter with sugar at medium speed until fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in egg yolks, vanilla, and salt, then add flour at low speed.
2. Pat dough into a disk and wrap in plastic; refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes.
3. Preheat oven to 350°F.
4. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
5. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out a disk of dough ¼-inch thick. Using assorted star-shaped cookie cutters, stamp out cookies as close together as possible; transfer to a baking sheet, 1 inch apart.
6. Bake cookies in the center of the oven for 18--20 minutes, until lightly browned. Let cool slightly, then transfer cookies to a rack to cool completely.
For Sundaes
1. Scoop ¼ cup each of vanilla ice cream and raspberry sorbet into 8 bowls.
2. Sprinkle each with ¼ cup blueberries, then top with one or two star cookies.
