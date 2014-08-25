Star Light, Star Bright! See the Stars Who Glittered in All-Over Sequins at the VMAs

Glitter. It's not just an underrated Mariah Carey movie. It was also one of the major fashion trends at last night's 2014 MTV Video Music Awards. Amid the crop tops and animal prints, a handful of A-list stars shined bright in all-over sparkles (Blue Ivy included) on the red carpet.

To wit: Laverne Cox worked her curves and flaunted her enviable stems in a black sequined one-shoulder Marc Bouwer mini. Jennifer Lopez’s shine, though, was next-level. She brought the glam and sex appeal with an eye-searing bright silver cut-out Charbel Zoe creation, pushing the iridescence even further with a sparkle-studded Thalé Blanc clutch, diamond Neil Lane jewelry, and shimmery Jimmy Choos.

By comparison, Taylor Schilling’s look is far more conservative. Demure at first glance, but there's no denying that she turned up the smolder, striking a pose in a strapless sequined Halston Hertiage dress, complete with a black Edie Parker clutch and strappy Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

