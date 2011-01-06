Star Hairstylists Make Over Jersey Shore's Snooki!

Are you as excited for the new season of the Jersey Shore as we are? Season 3 of our favorite guilty pleasure kicks off tonight on MTV, and we're eager to see what the colorful crew gets into this time around—and if Snooki will still be rocking her signature pouf! In July, she was reportedly over the style and in September she debuted blunt bangs, both of which made us think she might be ready for a more drastic change. So we asked top celebrity hairstylists like Mark Townsend, Garren, Harry Josh and Ken Paves how they'd change up Snooki's patented 'do, and the results were surprising. Check out their picks for the pint-sized princess, and tell us your favorite in the comments below. It may be T-shirt time for Vinny, Ronnie, and The Situation—but is it haircut time for Snooki?

