Star Chefs Plan Kate Middleton and Prince William's Wedding Menu

We’ve asked fashion designers to sketch Kate Middleton’s potential wedding dress, so we figured why stop there? Next up: the royal wedding feast. When we attended the Barneys New York "Have a Foodie Holiday" window unveiling last month, we asked some of the most well-known chefs in the culinary world what foods they'd serve on Royal Wedding Day. Cake-maker-to-the-stars Sylvia Weinstock "would love" to make their buttercream masterpiece. Click here to see what Food Network regulars like Paula Deen, Rocco DiSpirito and more would whip together for Kate Middleton and Prince William's upcoming nuptials.

—Cheryl Brody Franklin

