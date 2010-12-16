Star Chefs Plan Kate Middleton and Prince William's Wedding Menu

Getty images (3); Rex
InStyle Staff
Dec 16, 2010 @ 10:32 am

We’ve asked fashion designers to sketch Kate Middleton’s potential wedding dress, so we figured why stop there? Next up: the royal wedding feast. When we attended the Barneys New York "Have a Foodie Holiday" window unveiling last month, we asked some of the most well-known chefs in the culinary world what foods they'd serve on Royal Wedding Day. Cake-maker-to-the-stars Sylvia Weinstock "would love" to make their buttercream masterpiece. Click here to see what Food Network regulars like Paula Deen, Rocco DiSpirito and more would whip together for Kate Middleton and Prince William's upcoming nuptials.

—Cheryl Brody Franklin

MORE:Royal Rocks: The Engagement Rings of Princess BridesKate Middleton’s Spot-On Princess Style

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!