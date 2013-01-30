Star Bikinis: Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, and More!

While stars are bundling up coast to coast, some celebrities are choosing to leave the country completely in favor of warmer lands. Miley Cyrus got her Zen on with some solo yoga on the sand in Costa Rica, while Rihanna flaunted her famous figure in the newest tourism campaign for her native country, Barbados. See more star swimwear in the gallery!

