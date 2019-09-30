Clueless Star Stacey Dash Was Arrested in Florida

Stacey Dash, the star of 1995's Clueless and, more recently, a political pundit, was arrested in Florida after a "verbal argument" led to a physical altercation, NBC News reports.

Dash was taken into custody on Sunday night in at the Pasco Sheriff's Office in Land O' Lakes, Florida, which is about an hour from Tampa. According to the sheriff's report, Dash and her husband, Jeffrey Marty, were arguing before the incident escalated. Marty ended up with "scratches on his upper left arm from being pushed," NBC adds. TMZ notes that she is being held on $500 bail and that in similar cases, authorities often hold individuals for 24 hours to "cool off."

Though she is most well-known for starring in Clueless, Dash also made headlines more recently when she had political aspirations. She filed paperwork to run for a congressional seat in California back in 2018, but withdrew because she believed that holding office would be "detrimental to the health and well-being of my family."

"My goal was, and remains, to improve the lives of people who have been forgotten for decades by the Democratic Party," she said at the time.

Dash may also be familiar to Fox News viewers, as she worked at the network until 2016. She came under fire after she said that it was only fair to get rid of Black History Month since there was no equivalent white history month. She also suggested that the entertainment industry do away with award ceremonies and television networks and shows that highlight the African American community.

"Either we want to have segregation or integration," she said on Fox & Friends back in 2016. "And if we don't want segregation, then we need to get rid of channels like BET and the BET Awards and the Image Awards, where you're awarded if you're Black. If it were the other way around, we would be up in arms."