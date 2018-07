Khaki washed over the Spring 2010 runways, specifically in the form of paperbag pants! Elie Tahari, VPL, Alexander Wang and Boy by Band of Outsiders all showed this flattering, cropped trouser with everything from blouses to blazers. But don't wait till spring to invest in this versatile pant, wear your khakis now with a tailored button down and sky-high patent pumps like Beyonce!